As Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the ‘ladki bahins’ for the Mahayuti alliance's win in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, we look at what the Ladki Bahin scheme is and who qualifies under it.

As it emerged that the incumbent Mahayuti alliance is winning the 2024 Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seemed to be lauding the government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', more commonly known as the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for the victory.

Speaking to reporters on November 23 as the trends favoured the Mahayuti alliance, Shinde said, “I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) in the state and the brothers who voted in large numbers for us. The voting trend is an endorsement of our work. Every section of society voted for us because of our development efforts. The public has noticed our work and responded through their ballots."

The Mahayuti alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena (SS, Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP, Ajit Pawar faction).

About the Ladki Bahin Scheme Launched on Raksha Bandhan (August 2024), the Ladki Bahin scheme provides ₹1,500 to over one crore women in Maharashtra each month.

Modelled on the lines of the Shivraj Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government's 'Ladli Behna Yojana', CM Shinde had assured citizens that the Maharashtra scheme will continue indefinitely.

Notably, as part of an early trial run, over 30 lakh eligible women received ₹3,000 in their bank accounts.

How to apply? The Maharashtra government launched the 'Nari Shakti Dhoot' application, through which eligible women can apply online.

Local administration officials, such as Anganwadi workers and gram sevaks, will assist women in enrolment for the scheme, which has no fees associated with it.

Applicants are urged to link their Aadhaar with their bank accounts to avoid delays in verification. To this end, banks have also been directed to help women with the process.