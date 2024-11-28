Maharashtra CM LIVE updates: Amid speculations of whether Devendra Fadnavis would be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, the state's caretaker PM Eknath Shinde said he “fully supports" BJP's decision in the matter.
Despite the Mahayuti's landslide victory, the BJP has remained silent on the announcement of the next Chief Minister. However, the party is reportedly under pressure from its MLAs, many of whom are advocating for the Chief Minister to be from the BJP. Several MLAs have suggested the name of Devendra Fadnavis, the current Deputy Chief Minister, for the top post.
Shinde resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday, days after Mahayuti's historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The term of the current assembly ended on November 26.
The announcement of Maharashtra's next Chief Minister has been delayed after the Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the state assembly elections.
Mahayuti's historic victory in Maharashtra
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance made a strong comeback in the Maharashtra state assembly elections, securing 230 seats in the 288-member house. After facing losses in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaimed its dominance by winning 132 constituencies, the highest among all the Mahayuti partners. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP also performed well, with Shiv Sena securing 57 seats and NCP winning 41 seats.
Reportedly, MLAs in Eknath Shinde's camp hope that the incumbent Chief Minister will continue in office, citing his leadership as a key factor in the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23.
Maharashtra CM LIVE: Caretaker CM Shinde says he had called Amit Shah and Modi to decide on who would be the next CM of the state. “I told them to decide (on who will be the CM), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take," Shinde said, reported ANI
Maharashtra CM LIVE updates: "The BJP is a party that takes its decisions independently. It does not take its decisions under pressure from Shinde," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said.