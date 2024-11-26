Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Days after Mahayuti's historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the suspense continues around who will take over as the next chief minister. Will it be BJP's Devendra Fadnavis or Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde?
Suspense continues to build as several BJP leaders have extended their support for Fadnavis. Meanwhile, Shinde's supporters have started thronging his official residence, ‘Varsha,’ to pitch for his continuation in the top post. The announcement of the next chief minister of Maharashtra is delayed after the Mahayuti stormed to power in the assembly elections.
Mahayuti's landslide victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance made a powerful comeback in state assembly elections by winning 230 seats in the 288-member house. Recovering from its Lok Sabha Elections 2024 losses, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 132 constituencies, highest among all constituents of Mahayuti. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP also performed well. Sena won 57 while NCP won 41 seats.
Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a setback. The grand old party registered one of its worst performances in the state assembly polls after it won only 16 seats. Sharad Pawar's NCP(SCP) won just 10 seats, whereas Uddhav Thackeray's (UBT) won only 20 seats.
The BJP, which led the Mahayuti's return by securing record 132 of its 235 seats, has so far maintained silence. But the saffron party is reportedly under pressure from its MLAs, who want the chief minister to be from the party. Many MLAs are learnt to have suggested the name of Devendra Fadnavis, currently the Deputy Chief Minister, for the top post.
The MLA's in Eknath Shinde camp hope incumbent CM continues as it was under his leadership that Mahayuti won the assembly elections. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23.
Maharashtra CM Live Update: The formation of a new government in Maharashtra, is delayed due to the Shiv Sena’s insistence that Eknath Shinde should continue as the chief minister, sources told news agency PTI.
Maharashtra CM Live: Eknath Shinde is likely to resign today, say latest reports. However, he will continue as the 'caretaker' Chief Minister till the new government is sworn in.
Maharashtra CM News Live: Shiv Sena (Shinde) workers held prayer meetings in temples in Thane to ensure Eknath Shinde gets a second term as Maharashtra CM.
Maharashtra CM Live Update:: The RSS is likely to back Decendra Fadnavis to become the chief minister of Maharashtra after the Mahayuti alliance's emphatic election victory. Not just because of his proximity to the RSS but also due to BJP's best-ever performance in the elections by emerging as the single-largest party.
Maharashtra CM News Live: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met top BJP leaders on Monday after leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections.
Fadnavis attended the wedding reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali at a hotel on Monday. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was also present along with Fadnavis.
Fadnavis is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to discuss the modalities of the formation of the next government in Mahrashtra.
Maharashtra CM Live Update: Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday urged his supporters to not throng at his residence Varsha as Mahayuti top leaders are continuing discussions over the next Chief Ministers.