Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s big remark amid suspense over Maharashtra CM, says c, Amit Shah and told…

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's big remark amid suspense over Maharashtra CM

  • Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena Chief and Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday broke silence amid ongoing statement and speculations over the new Chief Minister of the state and said that he and his party will agree with the decision taken by PM Modi and BJP leadership.

Pratik Prashant Mukane
Published27 Nov 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Shiv Sena Chief and Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena Chief and Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra: Amid speculation over who will become the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that he and his party will fully support the BJP leadership's decision on the next Maharashtra CM.

Shinde made the remark while addressing a press conference in Thane, nearly four days after BJP-led Mahayuti received a thumping majority in the state assembly election.

Shinde said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and told them that he wouldn't be an obstacle in forming the government and would abide by their decision.

“I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind. We will abide by whatever decision you take on the Chief Minister's post. The decision taken by the leadership of BJP will be accepted by us.”

The caretake CM said that a meeting of Mahayuti alliance partners will take place on Thursday, November 28, and detailed discussions will be held in that meeting., following which a decision will be taken.

According to reports, Devendra Fadnavis, who was the Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde government, is likely to be the next CM. Fadnavis is also the second person after Vasantrao Naik to complete a full tenure as CM from 2014 to 2019.

Shinde added that he is satisfied with the work done in the last 2.5 years, and he considers himself 'common man'.

“Mahayuti has taken forward the work and schemes the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MV) had stopped. The victory is of the people. All Mahayuti members worked hard. I myself used to work till early morning. Even today, I consider myself a 'sevak'. I never considered myself a CM, rather a ‘common man’,” said Shinde.

Further stating that he is satisfied with the work he did, Shinde added, “Through schemes, we have done something for every member of the family. We moved forward with the thoughts of Babasaheb and Anand Dighe. I thank PM Modi and Amit Shah for supporting me.”

The caretaker CM added that the votes the Mahayuti alliance received in the election are testament of the work we did in the last 2.5 years, including the schemes we implemented.

“The new identity which I have received as 'Ladka Bhau' due to the 'Ladki Bahin scheme' is bigger than any post,” said Shinde.

Seats won by parties

The Mahayuti recorded a landslide victory, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP bagged 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41 seats.

The MVA managing to win just 46 seats together. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 10 seats, Congress got 16, and Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 seats.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 04:29 PM IST
