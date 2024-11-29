Maharashtra CM suspense grows, Eknath Shinde delays Mahayuti meeting, heads to native village

Maharashtra CM suspense: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde visited Delhi on Thursday to meet Amit Shah to discuss the formation of the next government in the state. His deputies in the outgoing state cabinet — Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and Ajit Pawar of NCP — also met the senior BJP leader.

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference at his residence in Thane on Wednesday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference at his residence in Thane on Wednesday. (ANI)

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who attended a key meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Thursday, is now travelling to his native village, Dare, in the Satara district in western Maharashtra.

Shinde visited Delhi on Thursday to meet Amit Shah to discuss the formation of the next government in the state. His deputies in the outgoing state cabinet — Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar — also met the senior BJP leader.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde cancels Mahayuti meeting in Mumbai

Talking to reporters in the national capital after the meeting, Shinde called the discussion “good and positive”. Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar had also met BJP president JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, Shinde told The Hindu, "The talks were positive. Now, the BJP will first hold its meeting. Then, there will be a Mahayuti meeting."

Shinde returned to Mumbai early Friday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Results: Congress raises ‘serious issues’ with EC, seeks…

Another key meet delayed

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said in Delhi late on Thursday night that the next meeting of the Mahayuti alliance on government formation will be held in Mumbai on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

However, sources told PTI that Shinde is travelling to his native village and the meeting is now expected to take place on Sunday.

Who will be the Maharashtra CM?

While BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is expected to become the chief minister, a confirmation is awaited on the same. The fight for the CM post is between Fadnavis and Shinde.

The Shiv Sena leader has repeatedly said he would not be an obstacle in the government formation. He said at a press conference on Wednesday that he would accept and support the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the next chief minister.

Also Read | ‘Eknath Shinde clears all doubts’ over Maharashtra CM post: ‘We will soon…’

Many leaders in the Shiv Sena are asking Shinde to accept deputy CM's post if offered by the BJP. "However, another section feels it wouldn't be right for him to accept No. 2 position after serving as CM for more than two-and-a-half years," the sources said.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra CM suspense grows, Eknath Shinde delays Mahayuti meeting, heads to native village

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    129.10
    03:51 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.95 (4.83%)

    Adani Power share price

    554.55
    03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -5.65 (-1.01%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.55
    03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.1 (0.77%)

    GAIL India share price

    198.50
    03:54 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.84%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,040.50
    03:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    72.05 (7.44%)

    Praj Industries share price

    823.10
    03:49 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    27.2 (3.42%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    566.70
    03:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    15.25 (2.77%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,955.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    58.55 (1.2%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    900.30
    03:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -86.65 (-8.78%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    354.60
    03:56 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -19 (-5.09%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    2,889.80
    03:47 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -111.1 (-3.7%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    5,670.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -205.1 (-3.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Pharma share price

    268.55
    03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    22.95 (9.34%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,040.50
    03:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    72.05 (7.44%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    216.60
    03:40 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    12.3 (6.02%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    784.95
    03:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    43.45 (5.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.