The health of caretaker Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has deteriorated as he is suffering from fever and a throat infection, amid suspense over who will become next Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

Shinde, who was reportedly upset after the Mahayuti leaders' meeting in Delhi on Thursday, left for his native village in Satara district. Due to which, a key meeting of the Mahayuti allies — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — delaying the government formation a week after the Maharashtra assembly polls results. However, party leader Uday Samant dismissed claims that Shinde was upset.

“He (Shinde) is not upset. Even in Delhi, he was down with fever and cold,” said Samant.

RM Patre, the family doctor treating Shinde in his native village in Satara district, told ANI that the Shiv Sena Chief had been suffering from fever and a throat infection for the past two days. However, he added that he is recovering.

"We have administered antibiotics. A team of three to four doctors is attending to him," Patre added.

Dr Yuvraj Karpe, Civil Surgeon for Satara, said that Shinde is facing a respiratory tract infection and is having fever, an itchy throat along with weakness.

"His pulse rate and blood pressure are normal. Blood samples were checked and don't show any symptoms of dengue or malaria. He was given an injectable dose on Saturday evening for bacterial infection (Monocef and Beplex saline 100ml)," reported TOI quoting Karpe.

Two days ago, Shinde made it clear that he would accept the decision of the BJP top brass on the next chief minister.

Maharashtra govt formation on Dec 5 Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will take place on December 5 evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony which will take place at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the post of chief minister.

'Significant decision by Sunday' Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday stated that the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, will make a significant decision by Sunday.