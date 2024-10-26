Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP releases second list, candidates from Akola West, Washim and 20 other seats announced

Maharashtra Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the second list of 22 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections on Saturday. The BJP had on October released its first of 99 candidates.

Also Read | Maharashtra election: Congress 2nd candidate list for 23 seats declared

The second list included names of Ram Bhadane, Chainsukhe Madanlal Sancheti, Prakash Gunvantrao, Shyam Ramcharanji, Kewalram Tulshiram Kale and Milind Ramji Narote. Here are the names of 22 candidates names in the second list:

S No. Assembly Constituency Candidate 1 Dhule Rural Ram Bhadane 2 Malkapur Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti 3 Akot Prakash Gunvantrao Bharsakale 4 Akola West Vijay Kamalkishor Agrawal 5 Washim (SC) Shyam Ramcharanji Khode 6 Melghat (ST) Kewalram Tulshiram Kale 7 Gadchiroli (ST) Milind Ramji Narote 8 Rajura Deorao Vithoba Bhongle 9 Brahmapuri Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare 10 Warora Karan Sanjay Deotale 11 Nashik Central Devyani Suhas Pharande 12 Vikramgad (ST) Harishchandra Sakharam Bhoye 13 Ulhasnagar Kumar Uttamchand Ailani 14 Pen Ravindra Dagdu Patil 15 Khadakwasala Bhimrao Tapkir 16 Pune Cantonment (SC) Sunil Dnyandev Kamble 17 Kasba Peth Hemant Narayan Rasane 18 Latur Rural Ramesh Kashiram Karad 19 Solapur City Central Devendra Rajesh Kothe 20 Pandharpur Samadhan Mahadev Autade 21 Shirala Satyajit Shivajiroa Deshmukh 22 Jat Gopichand Kundalik Padalkar

In the first list, the BJP named Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will be contesting the Maharashtra polls from his traditional Nagpur South West constituency, while state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was fielded from Kamthi.

Apart from them, minister Girish Mahajan has been fielded from Jamner, minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur, Ashish Shelar from Bandra West, Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill, Rahul Narwekar from Colaba and Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale from Satara.

The BJP also fielded its Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamthi, former state president Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud and former chief minister Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.

The Mahayuti – an alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and AJit Pawar's NCP – hasn't announced the seat-sharing pact. However, according to ANI sources, the party is looking to contest around 150 seats in the state. It, however, remains involved in tough bargaining with its allies over certain seats.