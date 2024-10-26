Hello User
Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP releases second list, candidates from Akola West, Washim and 20 other seats announced

Livemint

Maharashtra Election 2024: The BJP's second list included names of Ram Bhadane, Chainsukhe Madanlal Sancheti, Prakash Gunvantrao, Shyam Ramcharanji, Kewalram Tulshiram Kale and Milind Ramji Narote. Here are the names of 22 candidates names in the second list:

Maharashtra Election 2024: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West Assembly constituency Devendra Fadnavis and state party President Chandrashekhar Bawankule during Fadnavis's nomination rally ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Friday, Oct 25, 2024.

Maharashtra Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the second list of 22 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections on Saturday. The BJP had on October released its first of 99 candidates.

S No.Assembly ConstituencyCandidate
1Dhule RuralRam Bhadane
2MalkapurChainsukh Madanlal Sancheti
3AkotPrakash Gunvantrao Bharsakale
4Akola WestVijay Kamalkishor Agrawal
5Washim (SC)Shyam Ramcharanji Khode
6Melghat (ST)Kewalram Tulshiram Kale
7Gadchiroli (ST)Milind Ramji Narote
8RajuraDeorao Vithoba Bhongle
9BrahmapuriKrishnalal Bajirao Sahare
10WaroraKaran Sanjay Deotale
11Nashik CentralDevyani Suhas Pharande
12Vikramgad (ST)Harishchandra Sakharam Bhoye
13UlhasnagarKumar Uttamchand Ailani
14PenRavindra Dagdu Patil
15KhadakwasalaBhimrao Tapkir
16Pune Cantonment (SC)Sunil Dnyandev Kamble
17Kasba PethHemant Narayan Rasane
18Latur RuralRamesh Kashiram Karad
19Solapur City CentralDevendra Rajesh Kothe
20PandharpurSamadhan Mahadev Autade
21ShiralaSatyajit Shivajiroa Deshmukh
22JatGopichand Kundalik Padalkar

In the first list, the BJP named Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will be contesting the Maharashtra polls from his traditional Nagpur South West constituency, while state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was fielded from Kamthi.

Apart from them, minister Girish Mahajan has been fielded from Jamner, minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur, Ashish Shelar from Bandra West, Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill, Rahul Narwekar from Colaba and Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale from Satara.

The BJP also fielded its Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamthi, former state president Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud and former chief minister Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.

The Mahayuti – an alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and AJit Pawar's NCP – hasn't announced the seat-sharing pact. However, according to ANI sources, the party is looking to contest around 150 seats in the state. It, however, remains involved in tough bargaining with its allies over certain seats.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20 and the result will be declared on November 23.

