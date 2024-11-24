Maharashtra Election 2024 results: Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde uphold Lotus; Cong guns Balasaheb Thorat, Chavan crumble

  • Maharashtra Election 2024 results: Chief minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar emerged victorious, while Congress stalwarts faced defeat.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated24 Nov 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Maharashtra Election 2024 results: Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde uphold Lotus; Cong guns Balasaheb Thorat, Chavan crumble
Maharashtra Election 2024 results: Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde uphold Lotus; Cong guns Balasaheb Thorat, Chavan crumble(PTI)

Maharashtra Election 2024 results: The BJP garnered a landslide victory after all of the ministers of the Mahayuti government, who were in the fray, managed to secure a seat. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Chavan, Milind Deora, and other Congress stalwarts faced defeat.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule were among the winners.

Maharashtra Election 2024 results: Who won?

In the opposition camp, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Varun Sardesai were among the prominent candidates who emerged victorious in the election. Sardesai won by defeating NCP candidate Zeeshan Siddique in the Vandre East constituency.

Also Read | From Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, to bypolls — in 6 numbers

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also secured victories in the election.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole won the Sakoli seat by a thin margin of 208 votes.

Among the debutants, Sreejaya Chavan, the daughter of ex-CM Ashok Chavan, won on the BJP ticket from the Bhokar seat in Nanded district.

Maharashtra Election 2024 results: Who lost?

Several prominent Congress leaders, including former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat, and AICC in charge of Goa Manikrao Thakre, were defeated in the Maharashtra election.

Shiv Sena contestant Shaina NC and MNS debutant candidate Amit Thackeray also lost in the polls.

Also Read | Election Result: NDA triumphs in Maharashtra, INDIA bloc retains Jharkhand

Additionally, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora was defeated by Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli seat.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar defeated NCP (SP) nominee Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar.

Among independent candidates, Sameer Bhujbal in the Nashik district, who had quit the NCP to contest from Nandgaon seat, lost the polls.

Also Read | Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results today: Here’s what exit polls predicted

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Exit polls ring true?

Most exit polls indicated an advantage for the Mahayuti in Maharashtra. The exit poll by People's Pulse predicted 175-195 seats for Mahayuti, with the MVA securing only 85-112 seats. However, a poll by Electoral Edge forecasted an MVA victory with 150 seats, while Mahayuti was projected to win 121 seats. Meanwhile, Lokshahi Rudra predicted a close contest between Mahayuti and the MVA.

(with inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP’s strong performance underscores its dominance in Maharashtra politics.
  • Key Congress figures experienced significant defeats, indicating a possible shift in voter sentiment.
  • The results reflect a fragmented opposition, with the MVA struggling against the cohesive Mahayuti alliance.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Election 2024 results: Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde uphold Lotus; Cong guns Balasaheb Thorat, Chavan crumble

