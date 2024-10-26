Hello User
Shiv Sena-UBT announces more candidates for Maharashtra Election 2024, Harun Khan to contest from Versova

Maharashtra Election 2024: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT announces more candidates for Maharashtra Elections 2024, Harun Khan to contest from Versova

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray with Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI10_03_2024_000113B)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) announced names of three more candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. This followed first list of 65 candidates and second list of 15 candidates.

As per the latest list, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Harun Khan will contest from Versova, Sanjay Bhalerao will fight from Ghatkopar West and Sandeep Naik has been fielded from Vile Parle.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on October 23. It featured Aaditya Thackeray contesting from Worli in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Kedar Dighe, the nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, was fielded from Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where CM Eknath Shinde is in the fray.

Other key names announced in Shiv Sena UBT's first list include:

- Kudal: Vaibhav Naik

- Sawantwadi: Rajan Teli

- Thane: Rajan Vichare

- Guhaghar: Bhaskar Jadhav

- Dombivli: Dipesh Mhatre

- Bandra East: Varun Sardesai

- Vikroli: Sunil Raut

The second list was published in party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Saturday, October 26. Among the new candidates were former BJP MLA Anil Gote, who recently joined the Sena (UBT). He will contest from Dhule City.

The second list included Raju Tadvi for Chopada, Jayshree Mahajan for Jalgaon City, former Mumbai Mayor Shraddha Jadhav, Dhananjay Bodore and Raju Tadvi, a former BMC education officer.

ConstituencyCandidate
Dhule CityAnil Gote
ChopdaRaju Tadvi
Jalgaon CityJayshree Mahajan
BuldhanaJayshree Shelke
DigrasPawan Jaiswal
HingoliRupali Patil
ParturAsaram Borade
DeolaliYogesh Gholap
Kalyan WestSachin Basre
Kalyan EastDhananjay Bodare
WadalaShraddha Jadhav
ShivdiAjay Chaudhary
BycullaManoj Jamsutkar
ShrigondaAnuradha Nagavade
KankavliSandesh Parkar
