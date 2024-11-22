With just hours left for the counting of votes to begin for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged 25-30 BJP workers at midnight tried to enter the strong room where EVMs of Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is the same constituency from where Rohit Pawar contested and the EVMs are also kept. He is also the sitting MLA from the constituency and contesting against BJP leader and former state minister Ram Shinde.

"Around 25-30 BJP workers attempted to forcefully enter the strongroom where the EVM machines were stored at midnight in Karjat Jamkhed in in Ahilyanagar. However, my party workers, along with CRPF personnel, handled the situation patiently and foiled the attempt, for which I am thankful!" Pawar said on social media platform X.

The NCP(SP) leader claimed he approached police but, under the influence of the BJP, they chose to "harass us instead of cooperating".

"The Election Commission should take appropriate note of this matter. This attempt by BJP workers shows the goondagardi as they are scared of defeat. However, within the next 24 hours, the people of Karjat-Jamkhed will put an end to this hooliganism through democratic means, without fail," he asserted.

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, which were held on Wednesday, will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

What Exit Polls say? According to most exit poll predictions, the Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA) will suffer a setback, while the Mahayuti alliance will clearly win in Maharashtra.

Axis My India has predicted 189 seats for Mahayuti, 90 for MVA in Maharashtra.

Matrize has predicted 150-170 seats to Mahayuti, 110-130 seats to MVA and 8-10 seats to others. The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145. Mahayuti may win 137-157 seats in Maharashtra, according to P-Marq pollster. The MVA may get 126-146 seats, according to this pollster.

Also, the News24-Channakya exit poll has predicted that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will win 152-160 seats while the MVA will win 130-138 seats in Maharashtra.

With agency inputs.

