Maharashtra election: Congress suspends 16 rebel candidates for 6 years

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress state president Nana Patole on Sunday suspended 16 rebel candidates of the party for a period of 6 years. The development comes just days before the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The leaders who have been suspended include Anandrao Gedam, Sonal Kove, Abhilasha Gavature, Premsagar Ganvir, Ajay Lanjewar, Vilas Patil, Hanskumar Pandey, Kamal Vyavhare, Mohanrao Dandekar, Mangal Bhujbal, Manoj Sinde, Vijay Khadse, Shabir Khan, Avinash Lad, Yajnavalkya jichkar and Rajendra Mulak.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday released the manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the state elections at a press conference in Mumbai where NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut were also present.

The manifesto promised free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation.

The manifesto, titled 'Maharashtranama', also assured a caste-based census, establishment of a separate department for the empowerment of self-help groups, formation of a dedicated ministry for child welfare, and six cooking gas cylinders every year at ₹500 each to women.

The MVA pledged to establish a 'Nirbhay Maharashtra' policy and enforce the Shakti law to enhance safety for women and children. Additionally, it promised to provide ₹1 lakh to every girl upon reaching the age of 18. Also Read | BJP's Amit Shah unveils 'Sankalp Patra' for Maharashtra Election; promises farm loan waivers, ₹2,100 monthly for women

Replying to questions on populist schemes announced by the MVA after criticising the ruling Mahayuti for the same, Kharge said, ''Give us government and we will give you the budget.''

The Congress chief said that in Karnataka, ₹52,000 crore has been budgeted for the implementation of guarantees and the budget and expenditure details are available. “We did not lie. If you are determined to help the poor, you will find a way out," Mallikarjun Kharge said.