Congress Leader Devanand Pawar on October 27 spoke about the seat-sharing arrangement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and revealed his decision to contest the Washim seat as both a Congress candidate and an independent. He stated that despite their requests for a Congress ticket, the seat was allocated to the NCP-SCP alliance.

While speaking to reporters, Pawar said, “For an MVA candidate in Washim, we had demanded a ticket for a Congress ticket... We told our leaders that the people want a Congress candidate from here. After seat sharing, this seat went to NCP-SCP... Nana Patole had asked me to file my nomination from Washim, and we are still trying to get this seat to ourselves... After listening to my supporters and voters, I have decided to stand aside... I will be filing my nomination from Congress and also file my nomination as an independent candidate..."

The Congress, along with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies — the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under —has decided to contest 85 seats each. The remaining 23 of the 288 constituencies will be allotted based on further discussions within the alliance.

Congress candidate list for Maharashtra The party has so far fielded Rana Dalipkumar Sanada from Khamgaon seat, Hemant Nanda Chimote from Melghat, Manohar Tulshiram Poreti from Gadchiroli, Manikrao Thakare from Digras, Mohanrao Marotrao Ambade from Nanded South, Nivruttirao Kondiba Kamble from Deglur, Hanmantrao Venjkatrao Patil Betmogarekar from Mukhed, Ejaj Beg Ajij Beg from Malegaon Central, and Shirishkumar Vasantrao Kotwal from Chandvad.

Moreover, the party has also fielded Lakibhau Bhika Jadhav from Iqatupri, Dayanand Motiram Choraghe from Bhiwandi West, Sachin Sawant from Andheri West, Asif Zakaria from Vandre West, Kuldepp Dhiraj Appasaheb Kdam Patil from Tuljapur, Rajesh Bharat Latkar from Kolhapur North and Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil from Sangli.

Dr. Anil Nathu Shinde has been fielded from Amalner, Sanjay Narayantao Meshram from Umred SC, Ramdas Masram from Armori-(ST) and Pravin Nanaji Padwekar from Chandrapur (SC). In Ballarpur, the party has nominated Santoshsingh Chandansingh Rawat, while in Warora, Pravin Suresh Kakade has been chosen.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Gafur is nominated from Nanded North, Lahu H. Shewale from Aurangabad East, Sandeep Pandey from Nalasopara, Ashok Jadhav from Andhari East, Dattatrey Bahirat from Shivajinagar, Ramesh Anandrao Bhagwe from Pune Cantonment (SC), Dile Brahmadev Mane from Solapur South and Bhagirath Bhalke from Pandharpur.

Maharashtra Election Dates The elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled for November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23. The release of this candidate list marks a significant step in Shinde’s campaign strategy as he seeks to consolidate support and challenge opposition candidates effectively. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.