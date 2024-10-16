Maharashtra Election: Eknath Shinde to be Mahayuti’s CM face? Here’s what Devendra Fadnavis says

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the ruling Mahayuti does not need to announce its chief minister face as he was already sitting at the press conference. He went on to challenge NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar to delcare the CM face of the Opposition's alliance in state – the Maha Agadhi Vikas (MVA).

Fadnavis was speaking in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar after they released the 'Mahayuti' government report card during their joint press conference in Mumbai. RPI(A) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale was also present at the press conference event.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis challengd NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar to announce Opposition MVA CM face ahead of the elections. "The Mahayuti doesn't have to announce a CM face; our chief minister is sitting here. I challenge Pawar Saheb to announce their face for the CM post," Fadnavis was quoted by ANI as saying.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Fadnavis said, “Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is not announcing CM face as they don't think their CM can come after elections.”

It was speculated that Fadnavis was referring to Eknath Shinde when speaking about Mahayuti's CM fame. However, Eknath Shinde was quoted by Loksatta as saying, "We don't have anyone who is looking to become the Chief Minister...Our work is our face. The Mahavikas Aghadi should now decide the face of the leader of the opposition.”

Mahayuti is an alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Meanwhile, the MVA constitutes the Congress, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Fadnavis' statement came amid speculations over the chief minister's face of the major alliances in Maharashtra ahead of the state polls.

Speculation over MVA's CM face Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole recently said that the party high command will decide on the chief minister's post. Last month, Sharad Pawar said there was no need for the MVA to announce a chief ministerial candidate ahead of the election and the coalition would contest under a collective leadership.

"There is no hurdle anywhere by not announcing the CM's face. No need to think about it now. Who should lead should be decided according to the numbers. There is no need to make any arrangements before elections," Pawar said.

The Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) that assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

For Maharashtra, this will be in a single phase. Date of notification - October 22, last date of nomination - October 29, scrutiny - October 30, last date of withdrawal - November 4 and the date of polling will be November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

Maharashtra Elections: Past records In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the Congress and unified Shiv Sena had won 154 out of 288 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. However, this time around the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress are in alliance to counter the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.