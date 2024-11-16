EC seeks responses from BJP’s JP Nadda, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge on complaints against each other

  • Commission exchanged the complaints between the two parties while seeking their responses.

Livemint
Updated16 Nov 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Union minister JP Nadda during the paying tribute ceremony of former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, at Parliament complex in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Union minister JP Nadda during the paying tribute ceremony of former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, at Parliament complex in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

The Election Commission wrote separate letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday as both parties filed several complaints against each other ahead of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

In the letter, the Election Commission asked Nadda and Kharge to comment on the complaints filed by one another. The Commission exchanged the complaints between the two parties while seeking their responses.

The Election Commission sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1:00 pm on Monday, November 18, news agency ANI reported

The Election Commission also reminded the two parties of the poll body's earlier advisory to them dated May 22, 2024 during Lok Sabha Elections. The Commission had then asked them to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that public decorum is not flouted and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is followed in letter and spirit during election campaign.

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsEC seeks responses from BJP’s JP Nadda, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge on complaints against each other

