The Election Commission wrote separate letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday as both parties filed several complaints against each other ahead of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

In the letter, the Election Commission asked Nadda and Kharge to comment on the complaints filed by one another. The Commission exchanged the complaints between the two parties while seeking their responses.

The Election Commission sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1:00 pm on Monday, November 18, news agency ANI reported