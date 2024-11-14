Maharashtra Election: PM Modi receives special welcome by ISKCON monks in Panvel | Video

Maharashtra Election: A video showed the ISKCON volunteers singing “Hare Rama, Hare Krishna” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the cymbals.

Published14 Nov 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special welcome by ISKCON monks upon his arrival in Panvel, Maharashtra, on Thursday. A video showed the volunteers singing "Hare Rama, Hare Krishna" as PM Modi played the cymbals.

PM Modi speaks in Panvel

PM Modi addressed a rally in Panvel on Thursday, while campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections. PM Modi said the Congress gave the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, but looted the poor, adding that the party’s mentality was to ensure that the poor did not progress. 

He said the Congress is far ahead when it comes to vote bank politics, but is enemy of the poor. “If the poor are benefiting, you feel happy, but the Congress doesn’t feel happy over this,” PM Modi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. 

“The Congress is far ahead when it comes to vote bank politics, but is the enemy of the poor,” Modi said. The poor have a big responsibility to stop the Congress, he added. The Congress has always worked with the agenda of keeping the poor in poverty, PM Modi said.

“Generation after generation these people kept giving the false slogan of eradicating poverty. In the name of eradicating poverty, the Congress looted the poor,” he said. Even after 70 years of Independence, most of the people in the country were struggling to get food, clothing and shelter, Modi said.

This situation has changed for the first time in the last 10 years, he added. Modi said his government has brought 25 crore people out of poverty.

Modi also spoke of his love for Maharashtra, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “When the BJP chose me as the PM candidate in 2013, I went to Raigad fort and sought the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj to work for the country,” he said.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave us the oath of swaraj (self-rule). We have to carry forward the resolution of suraj (good governance) along with swaraj to build a developed India,” he said.

Modi said a Congress leader has promised to provide subsidised cooking gas cylinder even to infiltrators if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Jharkhand.

“Today, a Congress leader has said in Jharkhand that we will give cheap gas cylinders to Hindus and Muslims as well as infiltrators. Should such people who praise the infiltrators get any opportunity anywhere?” he said.

“This is an example of the game they are playing with the country and with the bright future of your children to get votes,” he said. Modi asked the crowd at the rally to say 'Ek hai toh safe hai' so that those seeking to divide society lose their sleep.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Election: PM Modi receives special welcome by ISKCON monks in Panvel | Video

