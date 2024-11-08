Maharashtra Election: PM Modi says ‘parasitic’ Congress never praises Bal Thackeray, ‘I challenge them to…’

Maharashtra Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the Congress is no longer the All India Congress but has now become a “parasitic Congress” as it lives off other parties in different states.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Maharashtra Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, in Nashik, on Friday, November 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Maharashtra Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, in Nashik, on Friday, November 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance during a rally in Maharashtra's Nasik.

PM Modi said that the Congress is no longer the All India Congress but has now become a "parasitic Congress" as it lives off other parties in different states. "This Congress party is now surviving only on crutches," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections: Mumbai employees to be granted paid leave on November 20

Addressing the rally in Nasik, PM Modi said, "The people of the country have rejected the Congress because of its poor track record. The Congress is no longer All India Congress. It's a parasitic Congress living off other parties."

"Be it Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Jharkhand...in most of the states, it can fight elections only with the help of other parties, and therefore, to save itself, the party has resorted to weakening the unity of the SC, ST and OBC in the country," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Maharashtra polls: Parag Shah is richest candidate, Tatkare’s assets rose

PM Modi's challenge

The prime minister also challenged the Congress leaders to praise Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, claiming that they had never praised Balasaheb.

"Balasaheb Thackeray's contribution to the politics of the country and Maharashtra is incomparable. But not a single word comes out from the mouth of Congress leaders in praise of Balasaheb Thackeray," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Maharashtra polls: Parag Shah is richest candidate, Tatkare’s assets rose

"I challenge my Congress friends in the Mahagathbandhan... they should get the Congress leaders to praise Bala Saheb Thackeray and his ideology," PM Modi said.

Maharashtra Election: Top quotes of PM Modi in Nashik

1. "The Congress never allowed Marathi language to get the status of an elite language. Congress people abuse Veer Savarkar. They come to Maharashtra and insult Veer Savarkar."

2. “The truth is that the Congress despise the OBC. A person from the OBC has become the PM of the country for the third time, and the Congress can't come to terms with this truth. The Congress has lost its sleep. They are venting their anger on the OBC.”

Also Read | Maharashtra elections: Shiv Sena fields BJP’s Shaina NC from Mumbadevi

3. "OBCs were never able to unite so much during the Congress rule. OBCs got reservations only when the Congress government was ousted. During Nehru's time, the Congress kept OBCs divided into different castes, then Indira Gandhi also had the same attitude and the same was the case with Rajiv Gandhi. These people never allowed OBCs to unite and as soon as OBCs united in the 90s and became powerful, the Congress stopped forming governments with full majority."

4. "The Congress and its allies neither care about Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution, nor about the court, nor about the sentiments of the country. They carry the book of the Constitution in their pockets just for show. These Congress people are the ones who did not allow Baba Saheb's Constitution to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir for 75 years."

5. "What have these people not done to pull the country backwards in defence manufacturing? They spread falsehoods about HAL, stirred up controversies, and incited employees. However, HAL has now emerged as a company with record profits. When policies are clear and intentions are good, you get good results..."

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Election: PM Modi says ‘parasitic’ Congress never praises Bal Thackeray, ‘I challenge them to…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.