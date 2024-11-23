Maharashtra Election Result: Nawab Malik at 4th spot in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar as SP’s Abu Asim Azmi takes massive lead

Maharashtra assembly elections: Controversial Congress leader Nawab Malik is struggling to make a mark in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency and is trailing in fourth place while Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi takes the lead with 54,696 votes.

The leading candidate is ahead by 12,686 votes and Atiquee Ahmad Khan of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who logged 42,010 votes, is also trailing, as per Election Commission of India trends at 2:40 pm. Meanwhile, Suresh Patel of Shiv Sena, a Mahayuti alliance member alongside NCP, is in third place with 34,143 votes.

Notably, daughter of former MLA Nawab Malik, Sana Malik, is leading by 3,378 votes in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar assembly seat. She has logged 49,341 votes so far, while NCP (SCP) candidate Fahad Ahmad is trailing with 45,963 votes.

According to the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is driving the charge in Maharashtra and is leading in 129 seats, taking the Mahayuti alliance lead to 228 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena follows closely with lead in 49 seats and emerged victorious in 6.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 35 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in one seat. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with a lead in 51 seats.

The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the MVA, is leading in 36 seats and has won four. It is important to note that the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is currently leading in 20 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 11 seats and has already won one seat. Additionally, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading in two seats.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in three seats. Both Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), and Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) are leading in two seats each.

