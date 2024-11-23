Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is ahead in Aurangabad East, but trailing in fifteen constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel Syed was leading in Aurangabad East by over 50,000 votes, while Farooq Makbool Shabdi was earlier leading in Solapur by over 3,000 votes. However, the situation in Solapur changed, with the BJP's Devendra Kothe in the lead now.

Owaisi's party contested only 16 seats in the polls for Maharashtra —a state where the party is considered to have one of the strongest bases outside Telangana. This is nearly one-third of the 44 seats the party contested in Maharashtra during the 2019 elections, and even fewer than its 2014 tally of 22 seats in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What went behind AIMIM's strategy? Sources within the AIMIM party said the reason behind focusing only on 16 seats was to increase the party's chances of winning, rather than expanding its base in Maharashtra.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeenn received 230 applications for contests from ticket aspirants. " We decided that instead of big numbers we must focus on important seats which we can win. We are very sure that the seats we have selected are going to give us positive results," IE quoted Imtiaz Jaleel, the AIMIM’s Maharashtra unit president as saying.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Vote counting began early at 8 am. As per the Election Commission the ruling Mahayuti is leading at 226 seats and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 54 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most exit polls, including those by Chanakya Strategies, Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India, and P-MARQ, predicted a return of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, attributing the anticipated victory to the government's pro-poor and women-centric schemes, such as ‘Ladki Bahin.’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}