Maharashtra election results 2024: BJP likely to hold legislative party meet on Nov 25

The BJP is set to hold the Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25 and the oath-taking ceremony on November 26. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured a lead in 220 seats, signaling a landslide victory, while celebrations are underway at the BJP's Mumbai office.

Updated23 Nov 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Celebrations have already begun at the BJP's Mumbai office. (Representative file photo)
Celebrations have already begun at the BJP’s Mumbai office. (Representative file photo)(HT_PRINT)

Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold the Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25 and the oath-taking ceremony on 26, ANI reported citing sources said on Saturday.

A larger meeting of the Yuti alliance is also likely to be held around the same time.

Meanwhile, This comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra crossed the crucial majority mark, as per the Election Commission data around 11 am.

Also Read: MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP-led Mahayuti touches 200-seat mark, set for landslide win

It is securing a lead in 220 seats and is likely heading towards a landslide victory. Celebrations have already begun at the BJP's Mumbai office.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory..."

Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske said, “Maharashtra of government has expressed its faith in Mahayuti.The public is seeing what is happening to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena today. The people have stated that Eknath Shinde is the one who is capable of leading Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena...By way of their votes, the public has slapped a slipper on the face of Sanjay Raut. I am a Shiv Sena worker and I think that Eknath Shinde should be the chief minister…”

Also Read: Maharashtra election results 2024: ‘Thank you voters,’ CM Eknath Shinde on NDA’s landslide victory

As per the initial results, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 220 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 128 seats, driving the charge in Maharashtra. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) follows closely with 55 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 35 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in 2 seats.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with a lead in 51 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the MVA, is leading in 20 seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leading in 16 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 13 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) too is in the lead at 2 seats.

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: Fadnavis leading by over 22,928 votes in Nagpur South West

In addition, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), and Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) are all leading in 2 seats each.

Other minor parties, including Swatantra Bharat Paksha (STBP), Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (DISECL), CPI(M), Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA), and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi (RSVA) are leading in 1 seat each. Additionally, 5 independent candidates (IND) are leading in their respective constituencies.

As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory.

As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of CM of the state. 

(With inputs from ANI)

The public is seeing what is happening to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena today. The people have stated that Eknath Shinde is the one who is capable of leading Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena.
Key Takeaways
  • The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured a decisive victory in the Maharashtra elections.
  • Celebrations indicate strong support from voters for the alliance’s leadership.
  • The results reflect a significant shift in political sentiment against the previous ruling coalition.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra election results 2024: BJP likely to hold legislative party meet on Nov 25

