Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar to address media at 3pm

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.(PTI)

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs – Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar — will address the media on Saturday after trends showed Mahayuti winning the assembly election with a thumping majority.

The leaders of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will interact with media at Varsha bungalow at 3pm.

Election Results 2024 Live Updates:

Later in the day, Devendra Fadnavis will join BJP leaders and workers in celebrating the victory at party's office located at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

Mahayuti is leading on over 200 of 288 seats. The BJP is ahead in 122 seats, close to the halfway mark of 144 on its own, while the Shiv Sena had leads in 58 and the NCP in 36. In contrast, the Congress is ahead in just 22, the Shiv Sena(UBT) in 19 and the NCP(SP) in 13.

Meanwhile, in his first reaction, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the results and said that poll trends were in favour of the Mahayuti because of his flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

However, Shinde added that the coalition does not have a definitive formula that the party bagging the most seats will get the chief minister's post.

Maharashtra Election Results:

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, “I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) in the state and the brothers who voted in large numbers for us. The voting trend is an endorsement of our work.”

Earlier in the day, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed the next chief minister.

In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and his deputies Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were leading in their respective assembly constituencies. 

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray was leading in Worli assembly seat.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
