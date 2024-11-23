Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The Maharashtra Election Results 2024 will be declared today, November 23, by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting of the postal ballots will begin at 8 am and continue until all votes, including the EVM votes, are counted. Stay tuned for Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates only at LiveMint.
The high-stakes Assembly elections, marked by a fierce two-cornered battle between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have concluded. Now, Maharashtra eagerly awaits the results to see who will take charge of the state's leadership. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is 145.
What did the exit poll results say? Most exit polls such as Chanakya Strategies, Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India, P-MARQ predicted a return of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, crediting the government's pro-poor and women schemes such as ‘Ladki Bahin’ just ahead of the Maharashtra Election Results 2024. The MVA is expected to close the gap as the Maharashtra Election Results 2024 are declared on November 23. LiveMint brings you the Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates, stay tuned for the latest developments.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Learning from its Lok Sabha election mistake, the Mahayuti resorted to implementing localised strategies - such as ‘ladki Bahin’ scheme - which seem to have been a hit among the poor and the women.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Ahead of the vote counting for Maharashtra Election, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Wadala, Shraddha Jadhav exuded confidence that MVA will form the government in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: The top candidates in Maharashtra election include Eknath Shinde who contested from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat.
Senior Congress leader Nana Patole is contesting from Sakoli.
Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Milind Deora of Shiv Sena (Shinde) are contesting against each other from Worli seat.
Zeeshan Siddique is contesting from Bandra East.
Ajit Pawar is Mahayuti's NCP candidate from Baramati.
Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP is the candidate from Nagpur South West.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: In Mahayuti, the BJP contested on 148 Assembly seats, Shiv Sena on 80 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 53 seats. The rest of the seats went to smaller alliance partners.
In the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress has fielded 103 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89, and NCP (SP) has put up 87 candidates. The remaining seats were allocated to smaller parties.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: The majority of the exit polls have predicted a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Mahayuti alliance, while giving a slight edge to the MVA alliance. The majority mark in Maharashtra Assembly is 145.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: When will MVA vs Mahayuti results be declared?: The Election Commission will begin the counting of the postal ballots at 8 am, followed by the EVM votes. The EVM vote counting is likely to begin at 9 am. While the early trends will start coming in from 8 am onwards, the Maharashtra Election Results 2024 is likely to be out by the end of the day when all votes are counted.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: The Maharashtra Election Results 2024 will be declared today, November 23, by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting of the votes will start from 8 am with the counting of the postal ballots.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: The counting of the votes in Maharashtra Election Results 2024 will begin at 8 am. The Election Commission will begin the vote counting from postal ballots, moving on to the EVM votes. The ruling Mahayuti alliance which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is banking hugely on its popular ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme for women, hoping they will help it retain power in Maharashtra. The Opposition has, however, focused on caste-based census, social justice, and protecting the Constitution. While both parties are confident of coming to power in Maharashtra, a majority of exit polls have predicted a strong comeback for the BJP-led Mahayuti. The MVA which consists of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) may close the difference but none may cross the majority mark of 145. Stay with LiveMint for Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates.