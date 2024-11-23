Mahayuti alliance breaches majority mark in Maharashtra, netizens share memes; say ‘Resort owners watching…’

In the recently held Assembly polls, the Mahayuti alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 213 seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress-led MVA is leading with 59 Assembly seats. As a result, netizens have started sharing memes and jokes on social media.

According to the Election Commission of India website at 2 pm, BJP is leading in 123 seats, with its ally Shiv Sena at 55 and National Congress Party at 36 seats.

BJP has also won three seats as of now—Ghatkopar East, Wadala, and Satara—where Parag Shah, Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar, and Shivendraraje Bhonsale were the candidates. Shiv Sena's Gavit Dhedya and Shantaram More have won the Palghar and Bhiwandi Rural assembly seats. NCP's Bankar Shankarrao and Aditi Tatkare have won from the Niphad and Shrivardhan seats, respectively.

On the contrary, NCP-SP candidate Abhijeet Patil is the lone candidate from MVA to have won a seat, as results are popping in.

Amid the results are coming and Mahayuti alliance getting a full majority, the netizens are trolling the MVA.

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, "Resort owners watching Election Results"

Another wrote, “Resort owners after watching maharashtra election results.”

A third commented, “Biggest disappointment group today coz of the #MaharashtraElectionResults are the resort owners in GOA, Telengana, Karnataka. I am sure many would have hoped for a hung assembly.”

Another wrote, “Time to say GOODBYE to Uddhav Thackeray.”

According to details, under the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested on 148 seats, Shiv Sena on 80 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 53 seats. The rest of the seats went to smaller alliance partners.

While, under MVA, The Congress has fielded 103 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89, and NCP (SP) has put up 87 candidates. The remaining seats were allocated to smaller parties.