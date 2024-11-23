Mahayuti alliance breaches majority mark in Maharashtra, netizens share memes; say ‘Resort owners watching…’

  • Maharashtra election results 2024: According to the Election Commission of India website at 2 pm, BJP is leading in 123 seats, with its ally Shiv Sena at 55 and National Congress Party at 36 seats.

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Maharashtra election results 2024: Funny memes being shared by netizens on social media.
Maharashtra election results 2024: Funny memes being shared by netizens on social media. (X)

In the recently held Assembly polls, the Mahayuti alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 213 seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress-led MVA is leading with 59 Assembly seats. As a result, netizens have started sharing memes and jokes on social media.

According to the Election Commission of India website at 2 pm, BJP is leading in 123 seats, with its ally Shiv Sena at 55 and National Congress Party at 36 seats.

Also Read | Election Results: 5 reasons unpacking BJP’s stunner in Maharashtra

BJP has also won three seats as of now—Ghatkopar East, Wadala, and Satara—where Parag Shah, Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar, and Shivendraraje Bhonsale were the candidates. Shiv Sena's Gavit Dhedya and Shantaram More have won the Palghar and Bhiwandi Rural assembly seats. NCP's Bankar Shankarrao and Aditi Tatkare have won from the Niphad and Shrivardhan seats, respectively.

On the contrary, NCP-SP candidate Abhijeet Patil is the lone candidate from MVA to have won a seat, as results are popping in.

Amid the results are coming and Mahayuti alliance getting a full majority, the netizens are trolling the MVA.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results LIVE: BJP’s Fadnavis leading

Here are a few reactions:

One wrote, "Resort owners watching Election Results"

 

Another wrote, “Resort owners after watching maharashtra election results.”

 

A third commented, “Biggest disappointment group today coz of the #MaharashtraElectionResults are the resort owners in GOA, Telengana, Karnataka. I am sure many would have hoped for a hung assembly.”

Another wrote, “Time to say GOODBYE to Uddhav Thackeray.”

Also Read | Eknath Shinde election results 2024 LIVE: Maha CM leads in Kopri-Pachpakhadi

According to details, under the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested on 148 seats, Shiv Sena on 80 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 53 seats. The rest of the seats went to smaller alliance partners.

While, under MVA, The Congress has fielded 103 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89, and NCP (SP) has put up 87 candidates. The remaining seats were allocated to smaller parties.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra took place in a single phase on 20 November. 

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMahayuti alliance breaches majority mark in Maharashtra, netizens share memes; say ‘Resort owners watching…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.