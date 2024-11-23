Maharashtra Election Results: MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit trails Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Mahesh Sawant in Mahim

Amit Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is trailing in Mahim as vote counting progresses in the assembly elections. Early trends show a significant lead for Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant, followed by Sada Sarvankar. Thackeray has secured 6,642 votes after five rounds of counting.

Published23 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Maharashtra assembly elections: Amit Thackeray, along with his father and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, after casting their votes on November 20.
Maharashtra assembly elections: Amit Thackeray, along with his father and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, after casting their votes on November 20.(Photo: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Amit Thackeray is trailing in the Mahim constituency as votes are tallied for the Assembly elections. The son of party chief Raj Thackeray made his electoral debut this month from the Mumbai seat. Early trends indicate a significant lead for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant followed by Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar.

Data from the Election Commission at 12 noon indicated a 7,636-vote lead for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Baliram Sawant. He is trailed by Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar. Meanwhile, Amit Thackeray had secured 6,642 votes at the end of the fifth round of counting.

The MNS won 13 assembly seats out of 288 in the 2009 elections as it contested the Maharashtra assembly elections for the first time. The party saw its fortunes decline significantly over the next few years and managed to secure only one seat in the 2019 polls. The party supported the ruling Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. However, it is contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections independently.

The MNS has fielded candidates from the Mahim seat in the past four elections — with party leader Nitin Sardesai previously clashing against Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar.

The MNS held the seat from 2009 to 2014 after Sardesai defeated then Congress candidate Sadanand Sarvankar and actor-politician Aadesh Bandekar who had been fielded by the undivided Shiv Sena. The seat was later won by Sarvankar for two successive terms after he returned to the Sena fold in 2012.

According to reports, the BJP had called for Sarvankar to withdraw in support of Amit Thackeray as his father and MNS head Raj Thackeray supported the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. The Sena leader had refused to back out of the Mahim contest.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Maharashtra Election Results: MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit trails Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Mahesh Sawant in Mahim

