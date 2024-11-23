Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Sharad Pawar faces worst setback, NCP-SP struggles as Mahayuti alliance dominates

Maharashtra's elections show Sharad Pawar's NCP struggling, potentially winning the least seats among major parties

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Sharad Pawar's NCP is set to have the lowest number of seats among major political parties in the state.
Sharad Pawar’s NCP is set to have the lowest number of seats among major political parties in the state.(Hindustan Times)

After nearly six decades in politics, Sharad Pawar has hinted that he will quit active politics after his Rajya Sabha term ends in 2026. So, this will probably be his last Maharashtra Assembly Elections, and Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), is set to have the lowest number of seats among major political parties in the state.

NCP-SP has won one seat so far, and is leading in 11 constituencies —  a dismal performance compared with the Mahayuti alliance, which is set to get another term in the state.

Maharashtra Election Results Live

NCP VS NCP battle

Ajit Pawar fielded fewer candidates than Sharad Pawar's party and is winning more seats than Pawar. The BJP contested on 148 seats, Shiv Sena on 80 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 53 seats. The rest of the seats went to smaller alliance partners.

 

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis’ poster as Chief Minister comes up in Washim | Watch

The Congress fielded 103 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89, and NCP (SP)  put up 87 candidates. The remaining seats were allocated to smaller parties.

At 2:15 PM, the Mahayuti alliance had comfortably crossed the crucial majority mark. It won eight seats and was leading in over 200 constituencies. Sweets were brought to the residences of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP's Mumbai office buzzed with celebrations.

 

Also Read | Ajit Pawar election results 2024 LIVE: NCP chief close to victory in Baramati

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar joined celebrated in Baramati, where he was leading by over 15,000 votes. At Devagiri, NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare, joined supporters to celebrate  the victory.

2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the undivided NCP won 54 seats, more than its ally Congress, which managed to clinch 44. However, even that has changed in these elections. This year, Sharad Pawar's NCP is set to have the lowest number of Assembly seats among major political parties in the state, behind the Congress and even Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

 

Also Read | Election Results LIVE: Fadnavis says ‘no dispute on CM face’ as BJP takes lead

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly were held in a single phase on November 20.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Election Results 2024: Sharad Pawar faces worst setback, NCP-SP struggles as Mahayuti alliance dominates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.