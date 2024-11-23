Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar celebrate win; CM vows to make ‘common man superman’

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: As the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti is heading towards a landslide victory in Maharashtra, addressing a joint press conference of Mahayuti along with Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai, CM Eknath Shinde said the people have decided to whom Shiv Sena and NCP belongs.

Shinde praised the people of Maharashtra for rejecting politics of hatred and revenge, and embracing a vision focused on welfare and development. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep gratitude, acknowledging the overwhelming support from the people of Maharashtra and their faith in Prime Minister Modi.

"Till the counting started, everyone was predicting results. I thank the people of Maharashtra for the victory in the landslide. All the leaders and workers put in a lot of effort. We suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha election. We accepted the result and moved forward. We implemented several schemes, but Ladki Bahin proved a game-changer. Our responsibility has increased with the mandate. The central government is with us. Mahayuti is ahead in all six divisions of Maharashtra," Ajit Pawar said at a Mahayuti press conference.

Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep gratitude, saying, “I will say only this: we are bowed before Maharashtra and its people. It has increased our responsibility, and Maharashtra has shown its full support for Modi ji, and we will do everything to reciprocate their faith in us.…”

Eknath Shinde described the election as a historic victory, acknowledging the people’s direct involvement in shaping the outcome. He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the government. Shinde emphasised the government's commitment to the welfare of the common man, citing the impactful 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. He vowed to continue bringing positive change, thanking the people for making them "superman" in this election.

“This is a historic day as well as a victory. This time, people took the election into their own hands. People showed love in the form of votes. I bow before the voters. Our work in the last 2 years and our decisions were unprecedented. The works MVA stopped, including development works, were restarted. Atal Setu, Samruddhi Mahmarg, and Metro train projects were implemented. We were fortunate to inaugurate the projects at the hands of PM Modi. The overall development of the state was our motto, and we worked towards it,” said Shinde

People put faith in us. We gave the five instalments of 'Ladki Bahin'. We did not bring the scheme only to keep them on paper. We want to bring good change in common man's lives. We want to make the common man a Superman. They have made us Superman in this election, added Shinde

The election results show the BJP and its allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party factions led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, winning over three-fourths of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are poised for a landslide win in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The party is expected to secure more than 130 out of 288 seats.