Maharashtra election results 2024: ‘Thank you voters,’ CM Eknath Shinde on NDA’s landslide victory

Eknath Shinde election results 2024: Mahayuti alliance is projected to win the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, surpassing the majority mark. Eknath Shinde thanked voters for their support, while BJP and NCP leaders celebrated their victories.

Published23 Nov 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly elections result 2024: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flashes victory signs along with supporters as early trends show victory for Mahayuti in Assembly polls, in Thane, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Rishikesh Kumar)
Maharashtra Assembly elections result 2024: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flashes victory signs along with supporters as early trends show victory for Mahayuti in Assembly polls, in Thane, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Rishikesh Kumar) (PTI)

Eknath Shinde election results 2024: In his first reaction, after trends showed a massive victory for Mahayuti, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde thanked voters for the victory.

“I want to thank all the voters of the state and congratulate them for giving us a landslide victory. I had been telling that we would get a thumping majority,” said Shinde.

Referring to the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, Shinde said that 'Ladki Bahin proved all the estimates wrong.

“The results are the appreciation of the work we did for the last 2.5 years. We are the government of the common people and we have shown it through our work and schemes. We did development as well as implemented good schemes,” said Shinde.

Shinde further added, “All I will say is let the final figures come. After that, all three parties (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) will sit, discuss with seniors, and then a decision will be taken unanimously.”

Meanwhile, Shrikant Shinde, MP and son of Eknath Shinde, joined fellow party members in the jubilant moment.

As reported by ANI, Shrikant Shinde expressed gratitude for the victory, stating, “As expected, we have secured strong numbers. I thank all the voters who supported Mahayuti and ensured this landslide win.”

The Mahayuti alliance is on track for a landslide in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, surpassing the crucial majority mark. By 1:00 PM, Mahayuti had won one seat and was leading in over 200 others. At the same time, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence was also abuzz with celebrations as BJP workers brought sweets, anticipating a sweeping victory.

BJP leader Vikas Pathak spoke to ANI about the results, saying, “We had expected over 160 seats for Mahayuti, and that's exactly how it's unfolding. The lead may widen further. This has been a significant year for the BJP, and with their strength, the BJP is crossing the 100-seat mark. A Mahayuti Chief Minister is soon to be sworn in.”

Meanwhile, celebrations were also seen in Baramati, where NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar led by 15,382 votes. Supporters marked the moment with firecrackers, and key NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare, participated in the celebrations.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate acknowledged the disappointing results for her party, admitting, “The outcome is not what we expected. Our campaign was strong, but we could have done better. The public has higher expectations, and we will work to meet them.”

In response to the results, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut claimed, "This isn't the people's decision. We know what the people of Maharashtra truly want." BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized such statements, stating, “When parties lose, they make excuses. In Maharashtra, we have worked for the poor, women's upliftment and the welfare of farmers. Today, under PM Modi's leadership, a new government with a massive majority will be formed.”

As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrates their gain, all eyes are now on who will become Maharashtra's next Chief Minister.

(This is a developing story)

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 01:20 PM IST
