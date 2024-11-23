Maharashtra election results: BJP-led NDA flying high, INDIA begins its descent

  • Maharashtra election results: As per the current Election Commission vote counting trends, the BJP-led NDA is leading on over 200 seats and the INDIA is far behind with leads in just 63 seats.

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
 Maharashtra election results: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Mahayuti alliance is leading on over 200 seats of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Election Results 2024. Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading on just over 60 seats in Maharashtra, according to the early Election Commission trends. Catch Maharashtra Election Results LIVE Updates here

As per the current ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, the BJP candidates are leading on 109 seats, Shiv Sena on 56 and NCP on 34 seats, while among the Opposition MVA, Congress candidates are leading in 19 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) in 11 seats and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 19 seats. These numbers may change as the trends keep coming.

Senior Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan trailing by 1,590 votes in Karad South aAssembly seat, according to the Election Commission officials. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole leading by 344 votes from Sakoli Assembly seat by at the end of first round, the EC officials have said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is leading by over 4,000 votes from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly seat at the end of first round of vote counting.

Counting of votes in the Maharashtra elections began Saturday, November 23, morning at 8 am, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback.

The counting of votes in all the 288 seats commenced at 8 am with the postal ballot counting in all the counting centres across the state, an election official said. At the counting centres, officials first began verifying and counting the postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8.30 am. There will be a minimum of 20 rounds of counting in each assembly segment. The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

 

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra election results: BJP-led NDA flying high, INDIA begins its descent

