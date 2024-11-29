Maharashtra Election Results: Congress raises ‘serious issues’ with Election Commission, seeks in-person hearing

The Congress, which contested 101 seats in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, could win only 16, registering its worst ever performance in the state.

Published29 Nov 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Senior Congress officials wrote to the Election Commission on Friday over claims of “large scale electoral fraud” during the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections. Members of the party have also asked the poll body for an in-person hearing to present the relevant evidence and raise constituency-wise issues.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 02:28 PM IST
