The Congress, which contested 101 seats in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, could win only 16, registering its worst ever performance in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Senior Congress officials wrote to the Election Commission on Friday over claims of “large scale electoral fraud" during the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections. Members of the party have also asked the poll body for an in-person hearing to present the relevant evidence and raise constituency-wise issues.