Maharashtra Election Results: Devendra Fadnavis’ poster as CM comes up in Washim as Mahayuti leads | Watch

A poster with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra was spotted at Washim city on Saturday, November 23.. Mahayuti alliance is leading in the Maharashtra Elections 2024. 

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis is leading at the Nagpur South West assembly seat with a margin of 24,230 votes.
Devendra Fadnavis is leading at the Nagpur South West assembly seat with a margin of 24,230 votes.(Hindustan Times)

A poster portraying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra was spotted in Washim city on Saturday, November 23, according to the news agency ANI.

BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis is currently leading in the Nagpur South West assembly seat with a margin of 24,230 votes. 

Fadnavis has received 81,603 votes as of 02:10 pm on Saturday, according to official data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results LIVE: BJP’s Fadnavis leading

The election result trends are based on the 18th round of counting; there will be 28 rounds of counting for the Nagpur South West seat. 

Congress's Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe is trailing behind Fadnavis in the Maharashtra Election 2024

The Mahayuti alliance is poised to form the government in the state once again, with BJP emerging as the largest party.

In the Washim seat of the assembly elections, BJP candidate Shyam Ramcharan Khode has taken the lead after bagging 80,503 votes as of 2:18 pm on Saturday. 

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Results: BJP, Cong, Shiv Sena, winning, losing candidates

Khode is leading with a margin of 15,924 votes, contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Siddharth Akaramji Deole, who has received 68,974 votes by the 19th round on Saturday. 

On Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis indicated his confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would retain power in the state. Fadnavis cited the higher voter turnout as a positive indicator of public support. 

Also Read | Ajit Pawar election results 2024: NCP President leading in Baramati

“The voting percentage has increased in Maharashtra. Our experience is that when the voting percentage rises, it benefits us. Therefore, we expect to benefit from this, and our government will be formed in Maharashtra. The increased turnout may also be due to pro-incumbency, reflecting the public’s affection for the government,” said Fadnavis, Mint reported earlier. 

The battle for Maharashtra is bipolar between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Election Results: Devendra Fadnavis’ poster as CM comes up in Washim as Mahayuti leads | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.