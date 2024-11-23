A poster with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra was spotted at Washim city on Saturday, November 23.. Mahayuti alliance is leading in the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

A poster portraying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra was spotted in Washim city on Saturday, November 23, according to the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis is currently leading in the Nagpur South West assembly seat with a margin of 24,230 votes.

Fadnavis has received 81,603 votes as of 02:10 pm on Saturday, according to official data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The election result trends are based on the 18th round of counting; there will be 28 rounds of counting for the Nagpur South West seat.

Congress's Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe is trailing behind Fadnavis in the Maharashtra Election 2024.

The Mahayuti alliance is poised to form the government in the state once again, with BJP emerging as the largest party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Washim seat of the assembly elections, BJP candidate Shyam Ramcharan Khode has taken the lead after bagging 80,503 votes as of 2:18 pm on Saturday.

Khode is leading with a margin of 15,924 votes, contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Siddharth Akaramji Deole, who has received 68,974 votes by the 19th round on Saturday.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis indicated his confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would retain power in the state. Fadnavis cited the higher voter turnout as a positive indicator of public support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The voting percentage has increased in Maharashtra. Our experience is that when the voting percentage rises, it benefits us. Therefore, we expect to benefit from this, and our government will be formed in Maharashtra. The increased turnout may also be due to pro-incumbency, reflecting the public’s affection for the government," said Fadnavis, Mint reported earlier.

The battle for Maharashtra is bipolar between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner.