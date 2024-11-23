Maharashtra Election Result: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday refused to accept the assembly election results and alleged a conspiracy behind them.

Maharashtra Election: As trends showed the BJP-led Mahayuti leading with over 200 seats in Maharashtra assembly elections, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Saturday refused to accept the result and alleged a conspiracy.

According to trends, at 11 am, Mahayuti was leading in 223 seats, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in 55 seats and Independent candidates in two seats.

Stating that 'kuch toh gadbad hai', Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut questioned on what basis Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) was getting 56 seats while Ajit Pawar's camp (NCP) was getting over 40 seats.

“What have Devendra Fadnavis, Modi and Shah have done that the party is getting over 120 seats," asked Raut.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said they were on the ground and had followed the tradition of accepting the verdict of democracy. However, how to accept this result will be a question for the people of the state.

"How is it possible that Sharad Pawar (NCP) could not get even 10 seats? “Victory, defeat keeps on happening, but this is not the verdict of the people. There is something big behind this," Raut told media persons.

Raut also refused to accept that Mahayuti benefited because of the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme.

The Rajya Sabha MP also trained his guns on Gautam Adani, claiming that he was keeping a close watch on Maharashtra.

“Yesterday, an arrest warrant was issued against him. The allegations against Adani are indirectly allegations against the BJP, Eknath Shinde. How can all the MLAs of Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar get elected?"

Sanjay Raut alleged a conspiracy behind the results.

“How can Maha Vikas Aghadi not get 75 seats despite so much opposition for Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde?"

He claimed that there was a prediction that Shinde Sena would win only 20 seats, adding, “We had a ground report that BJP would get 62 to 70 seats. It was not possible for such an outcome. This is not a verdict of Marathi people, farmers."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre hit back at Sanjay Raut, saying he should be admitted to a mental hospital.