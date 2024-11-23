Rahul Gandhi says Maharashtra Election Results ‘unexpected’, thanks people for ‘huge mandate’ in Jharkhand

Election Results 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lauded the Jharkhand Assembly Election Results, where the Congress and JMM-led INDIA bloc won the polls.

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Election Result 2024: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi
Election Result 2024: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi(AICC)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 “unexpected”. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti is poised to win Maharashtra Elections with more than 130 seats. The Mahayuti is likely to cross the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and form the government in the state.

Reacting to the Maharashtra Election results, Gandhi said, "The results of Maharashtra are unexpected, and we will analyse them in detail. Thanks to all the voter brothers and sisters of the state for their support and to all the workers for their hard work."

 

Also Read | Election results 2024 LIVE updates: Here’s what business community reacted

Meanwhile, Gandhi lauded the Jharkhand Assembly Election Results, where the Congress and JMM-led INDIA bloc won the polls. Hemant Soren's JMM emerged as the single-largest party, with 34 seats.

Gandhi said the INDIA bloc's victory in Jharkhand is a “victory of the protection of jal, jangal, zameen [water, forest and land] along with the Constitution.”

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also lauded Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her victory in her poll debut from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and said that with her dedication, she will transform Wayanad into a beacon of progress.

“I feel immense pride as my family in Wayanad has placed its trust in Priyanka. I know she will lead with courage, compassion and unwavering dedication to transform our cherished Wayanad into a beacon of progress and prosperity,” he said in another post on X.

Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad in the parliamentary polls held in April-May.

The results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections and by-elections were announced on Saturday. BJP-led Mahayuti won in Maharashtra, while the INDIA bloc retained power in Jharkhand.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsRahul Gandhi says Maharashtra Election Results ‘unexpected’, thanks people for ‘huge mandate’ in Jharkhand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.