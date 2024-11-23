Election Results 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lauded the Jharkhand Assembly Election Results, where the Congress and JMM-led INDIA bloc won the polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 “unexpected". The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti is poised to win Maharashtra Elections with more than 130 seats. The Mahayuti is likely to cross the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and form the government in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to the Maharashtra Election results, Gandhi said, "The results of Maharashtra are unexpected, and we will analyse them in detail. Thanks to all the voter brothers and sisters of the state for their support and to all the workers for their hard work."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Gandhi lauded the Jharkhand Assembly Election Results, where the Congress and JMM-led INDIA bloc won the polls. Hemant Soren's JMM emerged as the single-largest party, with 34 seats.

Gandhi said the INDIA bloc's victory in Jharkhand is a “victory of the protection of jal, jangal, zameen [water, forest and land] along with the Constitution."

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also lauded Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her victory in her poll debut from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and said that with her dedication, she will transform Wayanad into a beacon of progress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I feel immense pride as my family in Wayanad has placed its trust in Priyanka. I know she will lead with courage, compassion and unwavering dedication to transform our cherished Wayanad into a beacon of progress and prosperity," he said in another post on X.

Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad in the parliamentary polls held in April-May.