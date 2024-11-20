Maharashtra Elections: Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar and Rajkummar Rao take to the polls. With over 9.7 crore voters eligible, their participation highlights a collective call to action for civic engagement in shaping the future.

Maharashtra Elections: Polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with over 9.7 crore voters set to choose from 4,136 candidates across 288 constituencies. Voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with results to be counted on November 23. Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kabir Khan, Rajkumar Rao, and Gautami Kapoor were among the early voters.

In the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena is vying for 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is fielding candidates in 59 constituencies. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine includes Congress with 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) with 95, and NCP (SP) with 86. Smaller parties, such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and AIMIM, are also in the race, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17.

Bollywood celebrities voting for Maharashtra elections Bollwyood Actor Akshay Kumar was one of the early birds to vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. After voting Akshay Kumar showed his inked finger to reporters. Akshay Kumar said "The arrangements here are very good as I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained. I want everyone to come out and cast their votes."

After casting her vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Bollywood actor Gautami Kapoor said, “I feel great. I think casting a vote is amazing. You feel liberated and I think it is very important for every citizen to vote because every vote makes a huge difference. So, please vote...It's very important, we can change the country."

Actor Rajkummar Rao left from a polling booth in Mumbai after casting his vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Rajkummar Rao said, “It is very important (to vote). Everyone, please step out and vote. This is the voting day, it is very important."

Film director Kabir Khan also voted for the Maharashtra Assembly elections being held in Mumbai today.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also casted his vote in Mumbai on Wedsnesday. He said, “I would like to appeal to people to vote. It is very important. It is the responsibility of everyone to vote, don't take it as a holiday".