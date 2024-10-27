Maharashtra Election: Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad joins NCP-SP, will fight NCP’s Sana Malik from Anushakti Nagar

Maharashtra Election: Fahad Ahmad was the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Pradesh. He is the husband of SP leader and actor Swara Bhaskar.

Livemint
Updated27 Oct 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Maharashtra Election: Fahad Ahmad was the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Pradesh.
Maharashtra Election: Fahad Ahmad was the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Pradesh.

Maharashtra Election 2024: Fahad Ahmad joined Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP on Sunday. He will contest against the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar's NCP) leader Sana Malik from Anushakti Nagar in the Maharashtra Election 2024.

Fahad Ahmad was the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Pradesh. He is the husband of SP leader and actor Swara Bhaskar.

SP leader Abu Azmi informed last week that he spoke with Sharad Pawar and said that SP leader Fahad Ahmad can be fielded from Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar as NCP (SP) candidate in case the Pawar-led party did not have a suitable candidate for the seat, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar’s NCP releases 3rd list of candidates

While announcing Ahmad's candidate in the Maharashtra polls, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil said, “Fahad Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim youth and has worked as an activist across the country. People want us to give a chance to such leaders. He was in the Samajwadi Party earlier but we had talks with SP and he came to our party. We gave him a ticket from our party from the Anushakti Nagar constituency...”

Fahad Ahmad said the roots of Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP are connected with 'Samajwad'. "The public has been waiting for elections in Maharashtra to get rid of the current government. Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP are like families. There is a very strong relationship between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule and Akhilesh Yadav...," he said.

The Congress, along with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies — the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under —has decided to contest 85 seats each. The remaining 23 of the 288 constituencies will be allotted based on further discussions within the alliance.

Also Read | Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT announce more candidates for Maharashtra Election 2024

Who is Fahad Ahmad?

Fahad Ahmad joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2022. Before that, he was working in student unions. According to Lokmat Times, Fahad Ahmed's agitation for fee waiver for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes students was well received. He was also part of rally held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) Act.

The Mumbai-based political leader graduated from Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. In TISS, he was elected the General Secretary of the TISS Student's Union in 2017 and 2018.

Fahad Ahmad married Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar on February 16, 2023.

Also Read | Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP; to contest from Vandre East

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Election: Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad joins NCP-SP, will fight NCP’s Sana Malik from Anushakti Nagar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.