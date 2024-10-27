Maharashtra Election: Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad joins NCP-SP, will fight NCP’s Sana Malik from Anushakti Nagar

Maharashtra Election 2024: Fahad Ahmad joined Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP on Sunday. He will contest against the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar's NCP) leader Sana Malik from Anushakti Nagar in the Maharashtra Election 2024.

Fahad Ahmad was the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Pradesh. He is the husband of SP leader and actor Swara Bhaskar.

SP leader Abu Azmi informed last week that he spoke with Sharad Pawar and said that SP leader Fahad Ahmad can be fielded from Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar as NCP (SP) candidate in case the Pawar-led party did not have a suitable candidate for the seat, news agency PTI reported.

While announcing Ahmad's candidate in the Maharashtra polls, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil said, “Fahad Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim youth and has worked as an activist across the country. People want us to give a chance to such leaders. He was in the Samajwadi Party earlier but we had talks with SP and he came to our party. We gave him a ticket from our party from the Anushakti Nagar constituency...”

Fahad Ahmad said the roots of Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP are connected with 'Samajwad'. "The public has been waiting for elections in Maharashtra to get rid of the current government. Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP are like families. There is a very strong relationship between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule and Akhilesh Yadav...," he said.

The Congress, along with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies — the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under —has decided to contest 85 seats each. The remaining 23 of the 288 constituencies will be allotted based on further discussions within the alliance.

Who is Fahad Ahmad? Fahad Ahmad joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2022. Before that, he was working in student unions. According to Lokmat Times, Fahad Ahmed's agitation for fee waiver for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes students was well received. He was also part of rally held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) Act.

The Mumbai-based political leader graduated from Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. In TISS, he was elected the General Secretary of the TISS Student's Union in 2017 and 2018.

Fahad Ahmad married Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar on February 16, 2023.