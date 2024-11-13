Eknath Shinde, Ramdas Athawale’s bags searched amid Uddhav Thackeray bag-checking controversy: Video

  • Amid ongoing controversy over checking the bag of Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, the election officials on Wednesday checked the bags of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Maharashtra elections: CM Eknath Shinde's bags being searched amid row over Uddhav Thackeray's bag-checking.
Maharashtra elections: CM Eknath Shinde’s bags being searched amid row over Uddhav Thackeray’s bag-checking.

Maharashtra Elections: Amid the ongoing row over checking the bag of Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, election officials on Wednesday checked the bags of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

CM Eknath Shinde’s bags were checked at Palghar Police ground helipad after his arrival for the November 20 election campaign.

In a video, Shinde can be heard saying that there are only clothes and nothing else.

Taking a jibe at Shiv Sena UBT chief, Eknath Shinde said, “Let them check, they are doing their duty.”

Also Read | Those claiming Hindus in danger denying reservation to Marathas: Jarange Patil

Whereas, Ramdas Athawale's bags were checked by the officers after he arrived in Pune by helicopter.

On Monday and Tuesday, the officials had checked bags of Uddhav Thackery after his arrival in Yavatmal and Latur, respectively.

Following that, Thackeray had asked the officials "How many people have the searched so far. On their response that he was the first one, Thackeray quipped, “I am the first customer then.”

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Thackeray’s bag checked for second time

After his bags were checked in Yavatmal, Thackeray also asked the election authorities their names and their posting, and questioned if they had checked the bags of CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, he told them that he also wanted to see the video of the officials checking the bag of Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Also Read | Uddhav’s bag checked, UBT chief asks for video of Modi, Shah’s bag check | Watch

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Thackeray was trying to divert attention by needlessly protesting about the checking of his bags by election officials.

On Tuesday, PTI reported that sources in the Election Commission on said aircraft and helicopters of top leaders across political spectrum are checked as part of standard operating procedure (SOP).

They also said planes and helicopters of BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were checked in the previous polls.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsEknath Shinde, Ramdas Athawale’s bags searched amid Uddhav Thackeray bag-checking controversy: Video

