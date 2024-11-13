Maharashtra Elections: Amid the ongoing row over checking the bag of Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, election officials on Wednesday checked the bags of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Eknath Shinde’s bags were checked at Palghar Police ground helipad after his arrival for the November 20 election campaign.

In a video, Shinde can be heard saying that there are only clothes and nothing else. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a jibe at Shiv Sena UBT chief, Eknath Shinde said, “Let them check, they are doing their duty."

Whereas, Ramdas Athawale's bags were checked by the officers after he arrived in Pune by helicopter.

On Monday and Tuesday, the officials had checked bags of Uddhav Thackery after his arrival in Yavatmal and Latur, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following that, Thackeray had asked the officials "How many people have the searched so far. On their response that he was the first one, Thackeray quipped, “I am the first customer then."

After his bags were checked in Yavatmal, Thackeray also asked the election authorities their names and their posting, and questioned if they had checked the bags of CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, he told them that he also wanted to see the video of the officials checking the bag of Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Thackeray was trying to divert attention by needlessly protesting about the checking of his bags by election officials.

On Tuesday, PTI reported that sources in the Election Commission on said aircraft and helicopters of top leaders across political spectrum are checked as part of standard operating procedure (SOP).