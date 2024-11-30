The Election Commission of India (EC) on November 30 (today) invited a delegation of Indian National Congress to discuss the party's concerns about the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections results, as per a PTI report.

The EC has invited the Congress delegation on December 3, and assured the party that it would review all legitimate concerns. Giving an interim response to the party, the body also assured that it's poll procedures were transparent, the report added.

Also Read | What happens if a pensioner misses Life Certificate submission date? Explained

Congress Raises Concerns Over ‘Serious and Grave Inconsistencies’ The Congress on November 29 approached the Election Commission “serious and grave inconsistencies” it said were revealed in the data relating to the polling and counting processes for the recently-concluded 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party also sought an in-person hearing to present the relevant evidence.

The EC in its response asserted that the polling process in Maharashtra was “transparent” and had involvement of candidates or the EC's agents at every stage. The body also said that it would conduct a review of the legitimate concerns raised by the Congress and provide a written response after hearing the party's delegation in person, the report said.