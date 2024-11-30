The Election Commission invited a Congress delegation to discuss its concerns about inconsistencies in Maharashtra Assembly poll data on December 3, 2024. The EC defended its processes as transparent and promised to review the Congress' concerns following an in-person hearing.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on November 30 (today) invited a delegation of Indian National Congress to discuss the party's concerns about the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections results, as per a PTI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC has invited the Congress delegation on December 3, and assured the party that it would review all legitimate concerns. Giving an interim response to the party, the body also assured that it's poll procedures were transparent, the report added.

Congress Raises Concerns Over ‘Serious and Grave Inconsistencies’ The Congress on November 29 approached the Election Commission “serious and grave inconsistencies" it said were revealed in the data relating to the polling and counting processes for the recently-concluded 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party also sought an in-person hearing to present the relevant evidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC in its response asserted that the polling process in Maharashtra was “transparent" and had involvement of candidates or the EC's agents at every stage. The body also said that it would conduct a review of the legitimate concerns raised by the Congress and provide a written response after hearing the party's delegation in person, the report said.

What Was EC's Response? The EC in its response said that a transparent electoral roll updation process was undertaken with the involvement of all political parties.

On the voter turnout data, it said that there was no discrepancy observed in the data and all numbers were available with all candidates polling station-wise and is verifiable.

It said that the gap in the 5 pm polling data and the final voter turnout was due to procedural priorities, as presiding officers perform multiple statutory duties near the close of polling before updating the voter turnout data.

As an additional disclosure measure, an EC press note at around 11:45 pm was introduced during the 2024 Lok Sabha election and followed subsequently during all assembly polls thereafter, it told the Congress. (With inputs from PTI)