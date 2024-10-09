Maharashtra Elections 2024: ‘No dispute’, MVA seat-sharing talks almost complete, says Congress’ Nana Patole

Maharashtra Elections 2024: State Congress president Nana Patole said the next meeting of the MVA will take place on October 11. The MVA alliance comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar interacts with Nana Patole while paying their tribute to Late CPI leader Sitaram Yechury in condolence meeting held at Y B Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar interacts with Nana Patole while paying their tribute to Late CPI leader Sitaram Yechury in condolence meeting held at Y B Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said on Wednesday that the seat-sharing talks of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the state elections are almost complete. He said the next meeting of the MVA will take place on October 11, and clarified that that there's no dispute within the alliance.

The MVA alliance comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). Maharashtra has a 288-member assembly. The Maharashtra Assembly Elections are expected to be held in November.

"We are meeting again on October 11. We have completed discussions for all 288 seats. There is no dispute," Patole was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. He made the comments after attending a meeting of alliance leaders at the YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

Taking a dig on the ruling Mahayuty (alliance of the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena), Patole said, "We are deliberating on how to rid the state of the present corrupt, anti-Maharashtra and anti-farmer government."

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said 50 to 60 assembly seats are currently under discussion. "There is a consensus on the rest of the seats," Thorat was quoted as saying.

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, who is engaged in talks on behalf of his party along with others, had reportedly said earlier about 15 percent seats are left to be decided by the allies.

Meanwhile, Nana Patole said a decision on the Chief Minister's post will be taken by the party high command. On Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's statement that he was ready to back a chief ministerial candidate suggested by the Congress and the NCP (SP), Patole said, "I don't know what he said. The decision will be taken by the high command."

 

When asked about the assembly poll results in Haryana, where the BJP won for the record third time defeating the Congress, Patole insisted there is a difference between the political situation in the northern state and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'No dispute', MVA seat-sharing talks almost complete, says Congress' Nana Patole

      Popular in Elections

