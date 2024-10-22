Maharashtra Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim, MNS declares 45 candidates

The MNS released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls on Tuesday.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and the latter's son Amit Thackeray during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and the latter’s son Amit Thackeray during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.(HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: The son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, Amit Thackeray, is all set to make his electoral debut from Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai. Amit's name was in the list the 45 candidates declared by the MNS ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

The MNS released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls on Tuesday. Of the 45 candidates, Pramod Patil, the only MNS MLA in the outgoing assembly, was renominated from Kalyan rural seat in neighbouring Thane district.'

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections 2024: ₹5 crore seized from car during Nakabandi in Pune

It fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Worli in south-central Mumbai where he is likely to take on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Shirish Sawant will contest from Bandup West, Avinash Jadhav from Thane, Sainath Babar from Hadapsar, Sandeep desai from Versova, Sandeep Kulthe from Ghatkopar East and Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar West.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23. The key fight is between the Mahayuti and the Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA).

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will MVA seat-sharing stalemate break today?

Mahayuti is an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Meanwhile, the MVA consists of the Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT. Both alliances are yet to declare their seat-sharing arrangements.

The BJP released its first list of 99 candidates on on October 20. The MVA is yet to announce its seat-share pact and candidates.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) said that as many as 57 candidates filed nomination papers on Tuesday, the first day of the exercise for the November 20 assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Shinde vs Thackeray in Dussehra rallies as Maharashtra election nears

Of the half a dozen major parties that make up the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), only the BJP has declared its first list which carries names of 99 candidates, news agency PTI reported.

The nomination process ends on October 29 and papers of candidates will be scrutinised the next day. The last day to withdraw nomination papers is November 4. Polling for the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Elections, the Congress and unified Shiv Sena won 154 out of 288 seats as part of the MVA. However, this time around, the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress are in alliance to counter the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim, MNS declares 45 candidates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.