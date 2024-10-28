Maharashtra Elections: Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil fielded from Katol in NCP-SP’s 4th list

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharad Pawar faction today released the 4th list of 7 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party has fielded Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, from Katol

Updated28 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Maharashtra Elections: Anil Deshmukh's son Salil fielded from Katol in NCP-SP's 4th list
Maharashtra Elections: Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil fielded from Katol in NCP-SP’s 4th list(ANI)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharad Pawar faction on Monday released the fourth list of 7 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 20. The party has fielded Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, from Katol. Notably, the seat has been represented by Anil Deshmukh since 1995.

Names in the list include Prabhakar Gharge from Man, Arunadevi Pisal from Vai and Vaibhav Sadashiv Patil from Khanapur. In Daund, the party has nominated Ramesh Thorat, while in Pusad Sharad Maind and Sandeep Bedse from Sindkheda have been chosen.

With this announcement, the NCP-Sharad Pawar has named candidates for 83 constituencies in Maharashtra. The first list featured 45 candidates, while the second and third lists included 22 and 9 candidates, respectively.

It is interesting to note that the NCP-Sharad Pawar has named Anil Deshmukh as its candidate from Katol in its first list of 45 candidates. However, in the 4th list, the party has replaced the veteran leader with his son on his traditional seat.

The party on Sunday, October 27, announced its third list of candidates for nine seats. In the list, the party fielded actor Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad from Anushakti Nagar. Ahmad was the state president of the Samajwadi Party youth wing in Maharashtra. He switched over to the NCP (SP). Fahad Ahmad will take on Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Sana Malik, daughter of former minister Nawab Malik.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Abu Asim Azmi said the party does not want the secular votes to be divided in the state and they are still waiting for the response from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over sear-sharing.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the SP leader said, "Samajwadi Party does not want the secular votes to be divided in Maharashtra. SP is still waiting for the response of Maha Vikas Aghadi."

 

Azmi further said that SP National President Akhilesh Yadav has expressed that the party wants to fight the elections with the alliance. If the alliance does not want to keep SP with it, then the party will fight the elections from where its organization is strong.

 

 

 

 

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Elections: Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil fielded from Katol in NCP-SP’s 4th list

