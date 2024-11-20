Maharashtra Elections: Independent candidate from Beed dies of heart attack in polling booth

Livemint
Published20 Nov 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde died of a heart attack on Maharashtra Election voting day, November 20.
Balasaheb Shinde, an independent candidate from Beed, Maharashtra, died on Wednesday, November 20, due to a massive heart attack while waiting for his turn to vote in the Maharashtra Elections 2024. 

Maharashtra today voted across 288 state seats to elect a new government. The votes will be counted on November 23. 

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 06:30 PM IST
