Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Maharashtra Elections: Independent candidate from Beed dies of heart attack in polling booth

Maharashtra Elections: Independent candidate from Beed dies of heart attack in polling booth

Livemint

Maharashtra Elections: Independent candidate from Beed dies of heart attack in polling booth

Independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde died of a heart attack on Maharashtra Election voting day, November 20.

Balasaheb Shinde, an independent candidate from Beed, Maharashtra, died on Wednesday, November 20, due to a massive heart attack while waiting for his turn to vote in the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

Maharashtra today voted across 288 state seats to elect a new government. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.