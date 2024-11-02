Maharashtra Elections: BJP candidate Parag Shah is the richest candidate contesting the assembly polls. Builder-politician Mangal Prabhat Lodha saw a decrease in his assets by 11 per cent compared to 2019.

Maharashtra elections: Parag Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and candidate from Ghatkopar East is the wealthiest candidate contesting the state assembly elections.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has declared net worth of ₹14.83 crore in his affidavit.

Shinde, the Shiv Sena chief who is contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane, has declared that his networth increased by 63.31 per cent while his wife's wealth increased by 73.26 per cent in last five years.

The CM has ₹2,600 in cash, while this figure is ₹2 lakh for his wife. Shinde and his wife have investments of ₹1.44 crore and ₹7.77 crore, respectively, as per the affidavit.

Whereas, ministers Aditi Tatkare and Sanjoy Rathod saw increase in their assets by 772 percent and 220 per cent, respectively.

According to India Today, Parag Shah has declared net assets worth over ₹3,300 crore, marking a 575% increase over the past five years.

In his election affidavit, Shah stated that he has immovable assets worth ₹67.53 crore.

Aditi Tatkare saw a 772 per cent increase as she acquired over 12 acres of agricultural land valued at ₹1 crore. Her net assets increased from ₹39 lakh in 2019 to ₹3.4 crore in 2024.

Sanjay Rathod's assets rose from ₹5.9 crore in 2010 to ₹15.9 crore in 2024.

Builder-politician Mangal Prabhat Lodha is the only minister who saw drop in his assets. His assets decreased by 11 per cent, primarily due to rising liabalities, reported TOI.

According to an affidavit submitted before the Election Commission, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has movable assets worth more than ₹8.22 crore, while his immovable assets were valued at ₹37.15 crore.

Ajit Pawar is contesting assembly polls from Baramati. NCP-Sharad Pawar has fielded Yugendra Pawar from the seat. The seat will witness a fight between uncle and nephew.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared movable and immovable assets worth ₹13,27,47,728 . Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West seat.