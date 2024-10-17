Maharashtra Elections: Congress’ Nana Patole shares big update on MVA seat finalisation, says ‘we decided 260 seats…’

The stage is set for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with the Election Commission of India announcing the poll dates. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the ruling Mahayuti alliance are now finalizing their candidate lists.

Sharing an update on the seat finalisation, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the list has been finalised, and within a few hours, it will reach the party's high command.

Patole said that from 288 seats, they (MVA) have decided on 260 seats together. “There are certain seats that are left. So we decided to send it to high command,” added Patole while speaking to the media.

The MVA comprises of Congress, NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT). Whereas, Mahayuti comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Meanwhile, the state Congress chief added that they have an important meeting on Friday with Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam.

Patole said that they have spotted certain problems in Maharashtra. “Those who are our supporters, their names are being removed from the voters list...BJP is misusing its powers. We have alerted our party workers. We will complain to S Chockalingam,” ANI quoted Patole as saying.

On Wednesday, Patole said that the Congress' panel for screening candidates had cleared names on 62 seats for consideration by the party's central election committee, which will hold its meeting on October 20.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting of its Central Election Committee in the national capital and discussed the party's candidates.

According to ANI, the discussions were held on over 100 seats.

ANI, quoting sources, reports that the party will decide the names of its remaining candidates for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly polls after seat-sharing talks with its Mahayuti alliance partners, comprising the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that Mahayuti leaders CM Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have decided about 90 per cent of seats. “There is no number game in the Mahayuti. It is about the elective merit of a candidate,” he added.