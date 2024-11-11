Maharashtra Election: Uddhav Thackeray’s bag checked by officials, UBT chief says ‘want to see video of Modi’s bag’

Maharashtra Elections: Maharashtra government authorities reportedly checked the bag of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray after he arrived in Yavatmal on Monday to address a rally ahead of November 20 assembly elections.

The video of bag checking and Uddhav Thackeray interacting with the officials after he arrived in Wani by helicopter has gone viral.

In a video shared by the news agency PTI, Thackeray could be heard asking whose bags they had checked before him.

Further, Thackeray said that he was not stopping them from checking his bag and asked the election authorities if they had checked the bags of CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thackeray later told the officials that he also wanted to see the video of the officials checking the bag of Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

The Sena UBT chief shared this experience while addressing a public meeting at Wani in Yavatmal for party candidate Sanjay Derkar.

According to PTI, Thackeray asked his party workers and voters to inspect the pockets and identity cards of the officials who check them.

“You are following your responsibility, and I will perform my responsibility,” said Thackeray, adding that he was not miffed by the election authorities.

“All these useless things are going on. I don't consider it as democratic. This can't be a democracy. In a democracy, no one is big or small,” said Thackeray.

The police and the Election Commission should not intervene as voters also have the right to check their bags (senior leaders of the ruling parties) when they come for campaigning, Thackeray added.