Maharashtra Election: Uddhav Thackeray’s bag checked by officials, UBT chief says ‘want to see video of Modi’s bag’

  • Maharashtra Elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked if the election authorities would also inspect the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders after they checked his bag when he arrived in Yavatmal's Wani by helicopter.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Maharashtra Election: Authorities checking bag of Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray in presence of his PA in Yavatmal. (Photo: PTI video grab)
Maharashtra Election: Authorities checking bag of Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray in presence of his PA in Yavatmal. (Photo: PTI video grab)

Maharashtra Elections: Maharashtra government authorities reportedly checked the bag of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray after he arrived in Yavatmal on Monday to address a rally ahead of November 20 assembly elections.

The video of bag checking and Uddhav Thackeray interacting with the officials after he arrived in Wani by helicopter has gone viral.

In a video shared by the news agency PTI, Thackeray could be heard asking whose bags they had checked before him.

Also Read | BJP moves EC over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘anti-RSS’ remark in poll-bound Maharashtra

Further, Thackeray said that he was not stopping them from checking his bag and asked the election authorities if they had checked the bags of CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thackeray later told the officials that he also wanted to see the video of the officials checking the bag of Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

The Sena UBT chief shared this experience while addressing a public meeting at Wani in Yavatmal for party candidate Sanjay Derkar.

According to PTI, Thackeray asked his party workers and voters to inspect the pockets and identity cards of the officials who check them.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis counter attacks Owaisi saying ‘decendents of Razakars…’

“You are following your responsibility, and I will perform my responsibility,” said Thackeray, adding that he was not miffed by the election authorities.

“All these useless things are going on. I don't consider it as democratic. This can't be a democracy. In a democracy, no one is big or small,” said Thackeray.

The police and the Election Commission should not intervene as voters also have the right to check their bags (senior leaders of the ruling parties) when they come for campaigning, Thackeray added.

Also Read | BJP’s ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ slogan finds place in Maharashtra newspaper

Meanwhile, during a campaign rally in his Nagpur South West constituency, Devendra Fadnavis said that the opposition's fake narrative during the Lok Sabha polls about the BJP wanting to change the Constitution has been “finished” and will play no role in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Election: Uddhav Thackeray’s bag checked by officials, UBT chief says ‘want to see video of Modi’s bag’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.